Barcelona – Leganés, live

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Follow all the details of the match live

4'



Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

4'



Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).

3'



Gooooool! Barcelona 1, Leganés 0. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

3'



Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3'



Lack of Roque Mesa (Leganés).

two'



Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

one'



Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).

one'



Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.





Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Roque Mesa assistance.





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises

The previous

Little is played the 'Lega' more than being able to surprise. Centered on achieve permanence in LaLiga Santander, this Cup is a sweet that they do not give up but will be planted in the Camp Nou with an ambition deposited on calm and lack of pressure.

The opposite happens to a club that comes from losing in Mestalla against Valencia CF (2-0), on the last day of the League, and he suffered much more than expected to beat UD Ibiza in the round of 16 (1-2), with a double by Antoine Griezmann and last goal in the discount.

Leganés, who suffered against FC Andorra of Gerard Piqué in his first copera appearance, has come here after comfortably overtaking Murcia (0-4) and with some suspense to Ebro (0-1), and they don't want to end to his career in the Cup without resistance.

In addition, the draw against Atlético de Madrid in Wanda Metropolitano (0-0) on the last league day leaves them penultimate, three points away from salvation, and Javier Aguirre himself acknowledged that a joy in the Camp Nou would give them wings for the League, where they receive Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Waiting for the transfer market, Barça is still looking for a '9' that covers the four months of absence of the injured Luis Suárez. At the moment, despite rumors and talk, there is no reinforcement and yes it could leave, instead, a Carles Pérez who had played quite as an end or second point with Ernesto Valverde.

Quique Setién, until news arrives, remains in his thirteen; get your players to take to the field what they learn in training. The Cantabrian is "delighted" with his squad, with the level of training, but in official competition his team suffers and is far from his goal of playing well, and beautiful.

The scare of Ibiza, the painful defeat in Valencia, must be left behind and for this, before its audience, the Blaugrana team must sing at the offensive level so that more goals are given that give the pass than the passes themselves, more horizontal than vertical and without weight in the electronic.