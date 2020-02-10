Barcelona leaves the ambush of Betis alive thanks to a great header from Lenglet

Share it:

Barcelona comes out alive from the Betic ambush in Benito Villamarín thanks to a goal from Lenglet in minute 72 '. Before they had scored for Betis Canales and Fekir and for Barcelona De Jong and Sergio Busquets. The two teams finished with 10 players for the expulsions of Fekir and Lenglet after a very controversial game. For Iturralde González, Lenglet had to be sent off in the 3rd minute of the match by his hand in the penalty with which Betis advanced.

The match has already started uphill for Sánchez Martínez who did not see the very clear hand of Lenglet. Fortunately, the VAR urged him to see the repeated play, after which he decreed the maximum penalty, which Channels failed, for sure, below.

Soon Barcelona matched thanks to an extraordinary ball from Messi to the hole above the defense that defense did not forgive De Jong, furiously, hand in hand with Joel. Precisely Joel endured the game with a draw with several merit stops against Messi, and Fekir blew Setién and Barcelona by taking advantage of a Vidal's terrible loss In the center of the field. The Frenchman did not forgive with a talented driving and a powerful cross shot.

Barcelona saw LaLiga move away, but everything changed in eight minutes. In 38 ', Sánchez Martínez forgave the second yellow to Sergi Roberto, according to Iturralde in Carrusel Deportivo. And in the discount -in the last second- Sergio Busquets tied after a rebound from a foul from the center of the field. Betis asked for a foul, which for Iturralde was not clear, but they had little legitimacy to ask after granting so much before so little.

Minutes after Messi was about to repeat his genius from last season on the same stage, with a beautiful petroleum jelly, Fekir he asked for a penalty from Arthur, the nth controversial move, which neither for Sánchez Martínez nor for the VAR nor for Iturralde was punishable.

He decided Lenglet just two minutes later, at 72 'with a great header from Leo Messi in his third assist of the night.

There was still time for both Fekir and Lenglet to be expelled. The first for two yellow in seconds, for lack and protest, and the second for the second yellow. Side effects that Betis will suffer in Leganés and Barcelona against Getafe, side effects of one of the matches more controversial of this season and after which Barça remains hooked on the LaLiga train. The controversy did not stop even in the last play of the game, when Sánchez Martínez did not grant a clear maximum penalty for Barcelona for a brazen grab from Bartra to Messi.