Barcelona is not interested in Tadic and is looking for a way out for Ivan Rakitic

This Tuesday, the negotiations for Rodrigo Moreno between Valencia Club de Fútbol and Fútbol Club Barcelona broke down after the box did not accept the conditions of the transfer that put Barça on the table.

The Catalan team is not willing to reach 60 million asking for the set of Anil Murthy. Barça wanted a transfer until the end of the season, a transfer paying it at a high price, but never a transfer because The one they really want is Lautaro Martínez, but the Argentine is impossible to arrive in this winter market. Barcelona tried to approach Valencia by putting players into the operation, but there has been no agreement.

In addition, sources of the Soccer Club Barcelona assure that Dusan Tadic, Amsterdam Ajax midfielder, The Catalan painting is not interested. Lautaro Martínez, the one desired by the Barça directive, would cost at least 110 million in summer.

Carles Pérez leaves transferred by 16.5 million (13 + 3.5 in variables) to Rome, a sale that will be made official, except surprise, this Wednesday; Y Abel Ruiz, forward of Barça B, leaves ceded with mandatory purchase option of 10 million euros to Sporting of Portuguese Braga.

Remember that, as we explained in 'El Larguero', Barcelona needs to make cash before June for a value of 70 million euros at least to square the accounts. Therefore, he continues to work on other outlets, such as Ivan Rakitic. The offer for the Croatian has to convince the club and player.