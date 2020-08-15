Barcelona has already started negotiations to hire a new coach: an Argentine is the main candidate

Share it:

Quique Setién after the elimination of Barcelona after the historic defeat of Bayern Munich (REUTERS / Rafael Marchante / Pool)

The image at the end is eloquent. Almost without being able to believe it, Quique Setién looks at the playing field. There are the Barcelona players, also stunned by the final result: Bayern Munich won the duel for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but they did it with a football chair and a forcefulness that was seen on the scoreboard, which finished 8-2 in favor of the German team. A defeat that, by the numbers and by the game, could have meant the last match of the DT who arrived at the Catalan club at the beginning of 2020.

In the last hours, and according to the chain revealed RAC1 of Catalonia, President Josep Maria Bartomeu summoned Barcelona managers to an emergency meeting with the aim of analyzing the future. In said meeting it would be resolved dismiss Setién as coach of the first team and the plan to negotiate with the new coach would be launched of the culé team for the 2020-201 season. Who would be the target? The Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino, who in November 2019 was fired by Tottenham after a poor start in the Premier League.

As indicated Catalunya Radio after the elimination of Barcelona in the Champions League, the former Newell's footballer He was contacted by the governing body of the institution even before the entire staff traveled to Lisbon to play the match against the Germans in Portugal. The report presented by the Catalan broadcast remarked that Setién's fate outside the substitute bank was already defined beyond the final result of the culé team in Portugal.

Mauricio Pochettino would be the first candidate to replace Setién in the event that the current DT is fired (EFE / RONALD WITTEK)



In addition to the news that link a contact between Pochettino and the Barcelona leadership, RAC1 also added an important piece of information that is related to the figure and captain of the team: according to the chain, Messi himself would have pressured last January for the club to choose the Argentine coach instead of Setién to replace Ernesto Valverde, but the strong support that the sports secretary Eric Abidal gave to the project of the former Betis coach, ended up convincing Bartomeu to stay with the Blaugrana technical director until today.

“Piqué is right and now we have to make decisions. Some of us had already taken before the Champions League and others we will take these days. From now on we will announce them ", declared the president of Barça minutes after the win against his team suffered. The next few hours will be decisive to see what resolution the board of a club will take that, for the first time since the 2007-2008 season, did not celebrate any title.

Bartomeu will have to analyze the different possibilities to replace Setién. Pochettino is an established manager, who led Tottenham to the final of the Champions League last season and who, over time, built a solid project in a club that grew and became one of the candidates of the Premier League. Beyond his sporting background, the past condemns the former Espanyol coach, the city's classic rival.

Historical phrases like "Before training Barcelona I would go to my farm in Argentina", or "The values ​​that I defend are different from those of Barça", thus also like "It is impossible for me to go to Barcelona" are some of the statements that could complicate the landing of Pochettino and that, according to the Catalan press, divides the board in the face of what will be the meeting that will take place in the next few hours.

Xavi Hernández, the Barcelona legend who became a DT, is the one who has the most acceptance among the leadership and the players (REUTERS / Gustau Nacarino)

Beyond the Argentine coach, the other names that began to circulate as options have as protagonists Ronald Koeman, former Barcelona player. The 57-year-old Dutchman is the current coach of the Netherlands team, which in 2021 will play the Eurocup that was postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Another surname on the list would be Massimiliano Allegri, who has been out of work for a season, when he was fired as coach of Juventus, Italy.

By last, A legend of the culé team is the one that has the most acceptance within the leadership and the squad. According to media reports in Catalonia, Xavi Hernandez It would be ideal to take over the position and start the re-founding, but the former Barcelona midfielder, who moved to Qatar to finish his career as a footballer and start his career as a manager, would prefer to continue at the helm of Al Sadd to gain experience.

