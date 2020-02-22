Barcelona – Eibar: LaLiga live

Share it:

Barcelona – Eibar: how and where to watch on TV

The Barcelona – Eibar de LaLiga Santander it is held today saturday February 22 at 4:00 p.m. at the Camp Nou. In the middle of the controversy over the alleged hiring by Josep Maria Bartomeu for services to discredit some club players, Barcelona has a new opportunity to try to dispel doubts.

Probable lineups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Junior; Arthur, De Jong, Rakitic; Arturo Vidal, Messi and Ansu Fati.

Eibar: Dmitrovic; Strap, Arbilla, Oliveira, Cote; Diop, Expósito, Escalante; Pedro León, Enrich, Orellana.

The match preview

With Barcelona immersed in the institutional storm caused by the hiring of a company linked to a smear campaign on social networks, football returns this Saturday (4:00 pm) at Camp Nou, where the first Barça team receive a visit from Eibar on a decisive stretch of the season.

So far in 2020, there is no quiet week in Aristides Maillol. In the first two months of the year, the club has dismissed the coach of the first team; Captain Leo Messi has publicly criticized the technical secretary, Eric Abidal; Ousmane Dembélé has relapsed from his injury and, if that weren't enough, this week he has an unpredictable institutional crisis exploded.

This is the digital controversy following the hiring by the I3 Ventures services club, that advanced the SER Chain: a company that was dedicated to improve the public image of Josep Maria Bartomeu and associated with accounts in social networks that published critical content against players and opponents of the environment.

And, in the midst of this crisis, football emerges. After on the last league day he approached a point of Real Madrid, leader of LaLiga Santander, Barça is only worth the victory to arrive with options to assault the leadership in the classic of next March 1.

To the casualties of Luis Suárez and Dembélé is added the left-handed side Jordi Alba, injured against Getafe, so everything indicates that Junior Firpo must take a step forward in a fair team of troops.

The Eibar He will try to take advantage of the situation of the Culés, after the forced break that meant for the gunsmiths the suspension the last day of his match before the Real for the precautions taken following the incident of the Zaldibar landfill.

José Luis Mendilibar has had time to prepare a match that a priori seems to have a clear favorite, although Guipuzcoans are not willing to give a single point and they will go out for all before those of Setién.

The infirmary has been gradually emptying, and although there are still significant casualties such as those of Ramis or Kike García, the technician has at his disposal a team of guarantees to put in place a competitive eleven.

It is not ruled out that Mendilibar uses three midfielders to stop the exit of local ball, with four men in the defense and other three in work of attack.