Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid, live

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Felipe.

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).

Shot on the right side of the goal. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a center to the area.

Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suarez.

Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Felipe.

Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a center to the area.

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Stefan Savic.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Felipe.

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a long distance on the left and in a difficult position.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Saúl Ñíguez.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Neto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand of Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Samuel Umtiti.





First part begins.