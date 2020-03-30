Sports

Barcelona announces a salary reduction "greater than 70%" for the first team

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The first team players of the FC Barcelona will suffer a drop in wages more than 70% proposed by the club, as announced through a statement. The institution has announced the agreement with the templates of all professional teams to reduce the wages during the time the alertness is prolonged due to the coronavirus crisis.

Minutes before Lionel Messi had announced the acceptance of this drop in salaries by footballers with a harsh criticism behind closed doors: "It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under magnifying glass and try add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do. In fact, if the agreement has been delayed for a few days, it is simply because we were looking for a formulato help the club and also its workers in these difficult times (…) ".

READ:  UEFA announces postponement of the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League finals
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.