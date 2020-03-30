Barcelona announces a salary reduction "greater than 70%" for the first team

The first team players of the FC Barcelona will suffer a drop in wages more than 70% proposed by the club, as announced through a statement. The institution has announced the agreement with the templates of all professional teams to reduce the wages during the time the alertness is prolonged due to the coronavirus crisis.

Minutes before Lionel Messi had announced the acceptance of this drop in salaries by footballers with a harsh criticism behind closed doors: "It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under magnifying glass and try add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do. In fact, if the agreement has been delayed for a few days, it is simply because we were looking for a formulato help the club and also its workers in these difficult times (…) ".