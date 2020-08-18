Barcelona announced the dismissal of Quique Setién with a strong warning for the squad

Share it:

Soccer Football – FC Barcelona Training – Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, ​​Spain – January 18, 2020 FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien and Lionel Messi during training REUTERS / Albert Gea

FC Barcelona formalized the dismissal of DT Quique Setién without announcing who will be his replacement, although the Dutch Ronald Koeman, myth the Catalan club and architect of its first European Cup, is the chosen one to rebuild a winning project that retains Argentine star Lionel Messi.

After an extraordinary four-hour meeting at the Camp Nou offices, the Barcelona Board of Directors, headed by Josep María Bartomeu -with some members present virtually-, communicated the departure of Setién and that no early presidential elections will be held.

"Quique Setién stops being the coach of the first team. The new coach Will be announced in the coming days, within the framework of a extensive restructuring " the entity reported in a statement.

"Extensive restructuring", the strong warning from Barcelona managers to the squad

The replacement of the Cantabrian DT was a fact and had been anticipated by Bartomeu himself after the crisis unleashed by the traumatic elimination of the final phase of the Champions League in Lisbon, where the Catalan team fell last Friday against Bayern Munich by a humiliating 8 -two. But also there was a strong demand for the current culé directive to take a step to cost, something that will not happen despite the growing rumors that Messi transmitted his intention to leave right now the club with which he won everything and in which he wanted to culminate his career.

Despite strong social pressure, Bartomeu will not resign from his position but will seek to complete his mandate holding internal elections "on the first match day from March 15, 2021"In other words, within the timeframes set before the current sports and institutional crisis broke out, which is keeping Barcelona in suspense.

“The Board understands that the immediate calling of elections is not feasible taking into account that the League championship will begin on the weekend of September 12, and the framework derived from the Covid-19 crisis, both in the economic and social fields ", say the questioned directors of the culé team.

However, the leadership affirms that “Will continue to implement the shock plan to reverse the sporting and economic situation, based on deep changes in the first team , and a budgetary redefinition to face the new situation caused by Covid-19, before the end of this term ”.

The Dutch Ronald Koeman is the main candidate to succeed Quique Setién at Barcelona (REUTERS / David Klein / File Photo)

The president of Barça aspires to save the difficult situation with the hiring of Koeman, With whom he negotiates personally to close his imminent arrival at the Camp Nou with a two-season contract, although the second will be at the expense of the next board of directors, according to sources cited by the Catalan sports press.

In the collective imagination of the culé fans, Ronald Koeman's name is linked to Barcelona's first success in Europe, winning the Cup at Wembley in 1992, with a goal of his that supposed to tear down the wall of failure with which the Catalan club had hit until then compared to other great European clubs of the moment.

The Wembley European Cup was the only one of Barcelona until 2006, when the first Champions League came from the hand of the Dutchman Frank Rijkaard, which was followed by the conquest of Rome in 2009 by Pep Guardiola's team, with Argentine star Leo Messi dazzling in the scoring trident. The “Pep Team” would also become champion in 2011, while the fifth and last Champions League came in 2015 at the hands of Luis Enrique, always with Messi as the standard.

The hiring of Koeman, which is not yet closed, seeks to have a revulsive effect, starting with the emotional, seeking to generate hope and a climate at the beginning of a new cycle. Hereinafter, Bartomeu wins time and trusts that the Dutch coach will have enough weight to impose a "cleanup" on the squad and also to convince Messi to stay.

The departure of the Argentine star from the club where he arrived at the age of 13 was raised as a possibility, Although very few European clubs can take care of their annual salary (above 50 million euros according to different sources), while the termination clause would be impossible to assume directly, being estimated at around 700 million euros, according to the Catalan media.

Lionel Messi seriously analyzes his future after Barcelona's humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League (Photo by Manu Fernandez / POOL / AFP)

Messi's current contract expires in mid-2021, giving Koeman a season to show that he can rebuild a winning team. The club does not have sufficient financial resources to face large hiresHence, he put a good part of the squad on the market, with the exception of Ter Stegen, De Jong and Messi, as well as the young promoted from the “quarry”, Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig.

Offers are not lacking. Manchester United would be interested in signing Dembélé, Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Umtiti, according to the Manchester Evening News, while Ajax Amsterdam seems to want to win back Luis Suárez. Messi may have to accept, as he did with the Argentine national team, the fact of losing several of his old teammates in the wake of a generational renewal.

“Barcelona is Messi and I think that if Messi decides to leave, we have to find another name. The luck we have in Barcelona is that we have the best player in the world and of all time, we have to do everything to end his career at Barcelona ”, Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o told TyC Sport today, dreaming of continuity of his friend, whom he regards as a "son".

With information from Télam.

