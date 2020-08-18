Barcelona announced the departure of sports director Éric Abidal amid the crisis

Share it:

Éric Abidal followed in Quique Setién's footsteps: he stopped being Barcelona's sports director (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The defeat suffered in Lisbon at the hands of Bayern Munich moved the Barcelona shelf and the second head that rolled was that of the sports director Eric Abidal, after the historic 8-2 that the Germans gave him for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The first to say goodbye was coach Quique Setién, who was pointed out as one of the most responsible for the debacle of the culé team in this 2020 (Ronald Koeman will be his replacement and there are even reinforcements). It should be remembered that in addition to the overwhelming defeat by the Champions League, his team also lost heads-up for the title in the Spanish league with Real Madrid, despite having restarted activity after the pandemic with a points advantage.

The authorities of the Catalan institution had warned extensive restructuring when they publicly reported the dismissal of the technical director. That is why it was to be expected that Abidal, in charge of the signings since mid-2018. In February of this year it was rumored that he could be fired from the club although they finally ratified it.

"The day-to-day connection with the staff is essential for a technical secretary, and this profile is fulfilled by Abidal"Manager Pep Segura had declared when they hired the 40-year-old Frenchman as a manager. However, after the departure of Ernesto Valverde from the bench, a short circuit had been generated that probably has been the breakdown of the relationship with the squad. Abidal pointed out at that time that "Many players weren't satisfied or worked hard and there was also an internal communication issue." Who picked up the glove was none other than Lionel Messi, who replied: “Honestly, I don't like doing these things, but I believe that everyone should be responsible for their tasks and take responsibility for their decisions. The players of what happens on the court and we are also the first to recognize when we were not well. Those responsible for the sports management area must also assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make. Finally, I think that when talking about players, names should be given because otherwise we are all getting dirty and feeding things that are said and are not true”.

President Bartomeu, Quique Setién and Éric Abidal: the last two said goodbye to Barcelona in the last hours (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

After the dialectical -and public- crossing with the Argentine, Abi tried to tone down the matter: “I have learned many things in a few days. Internal issues have to be fixed internally and not in the media. From there, the future will tell ".

The enormous number of titles achieved as a footballer did not keep him at his desk. The former left-back who overcame liver cancer in 2013 lifted 10 national and 6 international titles (including two Champions League and two Club World Cups) with the Blaugrana jersey. A few months ago they linked him to the Olympique de Lyon (team in which he played for three seasons as a footballer), where he sounded as a possible replacement for Brazilian Juninho Pernambucano. But with the Lions In the semifinals of the Champions League (Juventus and Manchester City were charged), it seems difficult that there are changes in the short term.

THE CLUB COMMUNICATION :

"He FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal they have reached an agreement for the termination of the contract that united both parties.

The Club publicly expresses its gratitude to Éric Abidal for the professionalism, commitment, dedication and positive and close treatment that he has always shown towards all the estates that make up the Barça family, and wishes him luck and success in the future ”.

