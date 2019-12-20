Barcelona and Real Madrid talk with Messi and Benzema to extend their contracts

The two players in the form of the greats are already in dealings with their respective teams to extend their contracts. In Barcelona, ​​the club has remembered Lionel messi that his intention for a long time is to be Blaugrana forever, as reported on Friday 'BE Sports'.

He FC Barcelona He wants Messi to renew beyond the 2022 that is set in his contract. There have already been informal contacts in which the environment of the player has been insisted that the Argentine is wanted to be Blaugrana for life. Bartomeu and Jorge Messi they speak regularly but still no formal negotiations.

The same has already done the Real Madrid with Karim Benzema. The French striker is the team's top gunner and, precisely, is tied with Messi in the league's scorers table. There has also been a reminder from the offices for the footballer.

In this case, the conversations are more advanced. Benzema ends in 2021 and the club wants to continue until 2023, although the player seems to want to sign for one year with an option for the next, according to AS. The relationship is good between the two parties but the French now prefer that formula.