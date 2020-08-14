Barcelona, ​​with Lionel Messi, will face Bayern Munich in a duel of candidates: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Barcelona and Bayern Munich will bid for a place in the semifinals (AFP-Reuters)

After the agonizing qualifications of PSG and RB Leipzig against Atalanta and Atlético Madrid, respectively, the Champions League continues its course with a duel of candidates for the title. Since 16, in the Estádio da Luz of Benfica, the only two teams that are still in the race and know what it is to lift the Orejona will face each other. Lionel Messi's Barcelona will collide with Robert Lewandoski's Bayern Munich. The referee will be the Slovenian Damir Skomina and will televise ESPN 2.

The Catalans come to this commitment immersed in doubts, rumors and with the future of their coach under scrutiny, after losing La Liga at the hands of Real Madrid. The main hope of the Catalans is the Flea, their captain and great star. The Argentinian, who scored 31 goals and provided 26 assists in 43 appearances throughout the season, was key in the victory against Napoli for the second leg of the round of 16 last Saturday.

"We know the potential of the rival, we are not going to minimize it. We know your numbers and the ability you have to do what you do. It's an extraordinary team, but so are we. It will be an even game, "Setién analyzed at a press conference.

The Germans, for their part, are going through an unbeatable present, not losing an official match since December 7 of last year: they have accumulated 26 wins -18 in a row- and a draw. They won the Bundesliga comfortably (they got 13 points from Borussia Dortmund) and won the German Cup (in the final they beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2).

In the previous one, Karl-Henz Rummenigge and Lothar Matthäus, symbols of the Teutonic club, made challenging statements in the previous one, in which they weighed the Polish striker over the figure of the Catalan ’10 ′.

Coach Hans-Dieter Flick tried to minimize what happened by stating that “you cannot compare Lewandowski and Messi. Lewandowski is a world-class center forward. He guarantees the goals. Lionel Messi has been by far the best player in the world in recent years. He is an exceptional player. I don't know if there will be another player like him in the future ”. And then he added: “It is not about Bayern against Messi, but against Barcelona. Logically, he is a world-class player and we have reflected on how we can play against him. But I'm not going to reveal that ”.

The winner of this crossing will be measured on Wednesday 19 in the semifinals to the winner of the key between Manchester City and Lyon (they will play tomorrow).

Probable formations:

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerad Piqué, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Frankie De Jong; Lionel Messi, Luis Súarez and Antoine Griezmann. DT: Quique Setién.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonse Davies; Thiago Alcántara, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry; and Robert Lewandowski. DT: Hans-Dieter Flick.

Stadium: Estádio da Luz (Benfica)

Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)

Hour: 16.00

Instance: quarter finals

Television: ESPN 2