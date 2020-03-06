Sports

Barça's third kit is filtered for next season: it will be pink

March 6, 2020
Edie Perez
The specialized website Footy headlines has revealed what will be the third kit Barcelona next season. The filtered clothing is pink completely, except for some greenish details. Advertising, meanwhile, will be black.

Barcelona has used pink in some of its previous alternative kits, but this will be the first of its history in which pure pink predominates.

A few weeks ago the first of Barcelona was leaked for the next campaign, in which the blue and grana stripes will be separated by golden stripes. Subsequently, the portal also unveiled the second, in which the black, with golden details. In the absence of official status by FC Barcelona, ​​this will be the clothing of the Catalans for the 2019/2020 campaign.

The pink t-shirt
/ Footy Headlines

