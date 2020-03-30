Sports

Barça workers thank the players and ask that the ERTE not be applied

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Barça works council through a statement to which the Cadena SER has had access, thanked the professional athletes for their salary reduction. The club has not reached an agreement today with its footballers to reduce their salary by 70% during the state of alarm.

In addition, both club and players they will donate a percentage so that the entity's workers enter 100% of their salary during the ERTE that the club will apply. "We want to thank the first team footballers who, in this difficult moment, have brought us hope, tranquility and security with their decision," the statement read.

In addition, he urges the club to give up on his idea of ​​presenting an ERTE. "We do not understand how, with the contribution that the first squad will make, plus the one that the club will make, the club management does not reject the presentation of the ERTE"they assure, making clear that" no negotiation has begun with the works council for the presentation of this measure. "

READ:  IOC outlines Tokyo 2020 dates: July 23 to August 8, 2021

SER document
/ TO BE

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.