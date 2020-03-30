Barça workers thank the players and ask that the ERTE not be applied

The Barça works council through a statement to which the Cadena SER has had access, thanked the professional athletes for their salary reduction. The club has not reached an agreement today with its footballers to reduce their salary by 70% during the state of alarm.

In addition, both club and players they will donate a percentage so that the entity's workers enter 100% of their salary during the ERTE that the club will apply. "We want to thank the first team footballers who, in this difficult moment, have brought us hope, tranquility and security with their decision," the statement read.

In addition, he urges the club to give up on his idea of ​​presenting an ERTE. "We do not understand how, with the contribution that the first squad will make, plus the one that the club will make, the club management does not reject the presentation of the ERTE"they assure, making clear that" no negotiation has begun with the works council for the presentation of this measure. "