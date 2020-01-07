Barça will denounce the radicals who insulted Espanyol in Johan Cruyff

"It's the way to go," says the FC Barcelona after the last attack by the violent radicals of Barça who seriously insulted the Spanish in the game that this weekend faced the subsidiaries of both clubs at the Johan Cruyff stadium.

Barça through a statement announced today that it will denounce before the Prosecution for alleged hate crime to radical fans (about 25) who were "bagged" for club safety and expelled by Mossos. Just the club asks for the cooperation of the police for their identification.

And if in any case they are club members, the complaint will also be made before the FCB Discipline Commission, he says in a statement.

The referee Salt Fields He picked up in the minutes of the game that there was a flare in the stands occupied by Barça fans and that "these fans were quickly evicted from the stadium by the club's security operators without falling the flare to the field."

Espanyol denounces before Competition

For its part, Espanyol will denounce before the Competition Committee "the pronounced chants" during the match for being "constitutive of behaviors that incite violence, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance in the world of football."