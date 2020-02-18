Barça terminates the contract of I3 Ventures, the company that launched "inappropriate" messages on the networks

Share it:

The Barca club has taken action after verifying that the company I3 Ventures was linked to one of the websites that the SER chain denounced as related to the entity. "We have terminated the contract with one of the companies that attacked people in our club," said the president in the delivery of the XIV International Journalism Award Manuel Vázquez Montalbán.

"This morning I gave the order to terminate the contract with the company, after it has been verified that one of the accounts linked to this company has made inappropriate comments to people in our organization", has explained.

According to Bartomeu, Barça "has not hired any service to discredit anyone. Neither to any player, nor to any former player nor to any politician, nor to any former "." We will defend ourselves where necessary because it is false, "he said.

'What do you play!' from SER Catalunya, has been able to know that el FC Barcelona hired the services of the company I3 Ventures for one million euros to create states of opinion, which have gone in recent years from defending the image of President Josep Maria Bartomeu to having Critical positions against players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué, among others.

Evidence that shows that I3 Ventures is behind the unofficial accounts of Barça

/ BE

BE Catalunya revealed that el club hired the services of this company, which among other functions created dozens of accounts on Facebook and Twitter, which gathered thousands of followers, in order to improve the image of Bartomeu.

Website, property of I3 Venture

/ BE

Last night, in El Larguero it was revealed exclusively how one of the Facebook accounts (Respect and Sport) is associated with a web page that is owned by I3 Venture. In it you can read messages of the same force to those published on the Facebook page Respect and Sport.

In the dossier it reveals The spar, 36 pages, signed by the company Nicestream and sent to the club, the six accounts reported by the SER and its impact on social networks with data that only the administrator of those pages can have are broken down. This document is recognized by Barça sources and is signed by Nicestream, company whose director is the same as I3 Venture. Is about Carlos Ibáñez, with whom he met to design the digital strategy of Barça Jaume Masferrer, right hand of President Bartomeu.

In addition to criticism of active club players, some of the profiles created by I3Ventures.sl also contained criticism against former soccer players like Xavi Hernández, Pep Guardiola and Carles Puyol, as well as against the former president Joan Laporta, that of Mediapro (Jaume Roures) or even against one of the presidential candidates, businessman Victor Font.

Also the president of the Generalitat, Quim Torra; or the leader of Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), Oriol Junqueras, were the targets of criticism on social networks.

The club paid a million euros for propaganda services, in payments divided and assigned to different departments of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona, ​​which so far has not ruled, does admit according to Radio Barcelona that the contracted services exist but that "they are not responsible for the publications", ensuring that they demanded the publication of messages in a positive tone ".

The club stepped out and published an official statement in which it said that sand it will be demonstrated "some kind of relationship", the Club would immediately terminate their contractual relationship and exercise appropriate legal actions in defense of their legitimate interests. I affirm that has hired "social network monitoring services in order to have knowledge ", both of the positive and negative messages, of which the club is the target. Although it denied the information and assured that the company I3 Ventures does not have "no link" with social media accounts indicated.