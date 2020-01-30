Sports

Barça rules out looking for a replacement for Luis Suarez and will not sign in this winter market

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

FC Barcelona has already ruled out hiring a striker center in this winter market, which concludes tomorrow Friday, after having probed various options and not having found the player that adjusted to their requirements, as confirmed by Sique Rodriguez

Due to the knee injury of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who could be on leave for four months, and as a result of the goal problems that the Catalan team has expressed in recent games, Barcelona had entered the market to sign a battering ram.

However, the entity that presides over Josep Maria Bartomeu has not found the bargain he was pursuing, after one of the players who has been close to finishing at the club, as has been the Spanish nationalized Brazilian Rodrigo Moreno Machado, striker of Valencia , it has been unattainable.

The transfer that the club intended on this player meant for Barcelona a large outlay of money, since Valencia demanded a mandatory purchase option at the end of the season, whose amount ranged from 60 million euros.

READ:  Young promise of Mexican soccer will be tested at Bayern Munich

Not only because of this mandatory signing condition, but also due to disagreement with the payment method, it led to the counter offer offered by the owner of Valencia, which is why the Catalan team broke the negotiations two days ago.

At the end, Barcelona discards this winter market to sign an attacker because "there is no guarantee player to replace Suarez until the end of the season," the club said.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.