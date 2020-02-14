Barça replies to Arconada: "We are the club that contributes most to the Spanish teams"

The Barça insists that in the initial eleven there were ten players who were already last season, and that last year the Real society competed

Barca club denies protection of nationals and remember that you have up to six women's teams in training football.

And notes that Barça already knows what it is to play in this case a Champions League final in which the opponent is ahead 4-0 in the 25th minute.

Maria Teixidor shows his "surprise" by the statements of Gonzalo Arconada.

He says that at the beginning the club lined up three foreign players and one of them outside the EU, and that the Barca "It is the one that contributes most to the different Spanish teams."

The women's football agreement

In order to reach an agreement, the Barça, said Teixidor, is willing to give up part of the expected provision of 500,000 euros for clubs and that this part is distributed among all clubs to underpin its financing.

Maria Teixidor defend a competitive championship in which the players have "basic rights recognized and guaranteed" and is in favor of closing the collective agreement regardless of the fact that there is still no agreement in the television rights package and its exploitation and assignment.

"There are additional funds to close funding outside of television rights," he said.

Maria Teixidor related the lock of the agreement with the war that Thebes and Rubials maintain that "is splashing" to women's football.