Barça – Real Madrid, live

December 29, 2019
Barça Lassa Y Real Madrid they face in the star match of Round 15 of the Endesa League. A meeting that arrives a few days from the end of the year 2019, which has seen the team of Laso conquer another league and those of Pesic win the final Cup controversy and reinforce in summer making a dream squad (Mirotic, Davies, Higgins) to conquer the Euroleague again.

The meeting will be played at 6.30pm in the Palau Blaugrana. Barça, which has fallen in the Super Cup and in Euroleague against whites, seeks to finally defeat Real Madrid in this course and thus achieve a triple tie to 12 victories in the classification of the ACB League with merengues and CAI Zaragoza.

