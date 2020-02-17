Barça has hired a company that came to send messages on the networks against some of its players

FC Barcelona has hired a company, I3Ventures.sl, which is dedicated to creating social media opinion states. This company has dozens of accounts (which the club and the company consider "unofficial") that are dedicated to protecting the image of Bartomeu and the board. These accounts also attack people from different areas of the Barca ecosystem.

Profiles load against members of the current Barcelona squad, such as Leo Messi or Gerard Piqué. Also to former players like Xavi, Puyol or Pep Guardiola. In turn, characters from the Barca environment, such as Víctor Font, Joan Laporta or Jaume Roures They also receive attacks from these profiles on social networks, in addition to independentist entities.

The SER chain has had access to two reports prepared by this company, one of the analysis of the evolution of these accounts. The other is a specific report against the presidential candidate of the club, Victor Font.

The club has spent a little less than one million euros in this recruitment, whose payment has been divided into six amounts to be paid by different departments of the entity. From the club they admit the hiring of these services but is not responsible for the publications, ensuring that they demanded the publication of messages in a positive tone. Barça sources say they don't like the connotations that certain publications acquire.

