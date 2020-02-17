Barça gives its version about the company that works with its social networks

Share it:

The FC Barcelona hired the services of the company I3Ventures.sl for one million euros to create opinion states, which have gone in recent years from defending the image of President Josep Maria Bartomeu to having critical positions against players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué, among others.

As revealed today the program 'Què t'hi jugues! "Of Radio Barcelona (Cadena SER), the club hired the services of this company, which among other functions created dozens of accounts on Facebook and Twitter, which gathered thousands of followers, in order to improve the image of Bartomeu.

The club has stepped up and published an official statement in which it says it has hired "social network monitoring services with the objective of having knowledge ", both positive and negative messages, of which the club is the target.

In addition, it denies the information and states that the company 'I3 Ventures', the Club's provider, "has no link" with the social media accounts indicated. "If any type of relationship were demonstrated, the Club would immediately terminate its contractual relationship and would take appropriate legal action in defense of their legitimate interests, "he added.

Read the full statement here:

Following the information released today about hiring a company dedicated to creating opinion states on social networks to erode the image of third parties directly or indirectly related to the Club, FC Barcelona:

1.- It strongly denies any relationship and, even more, the contracting of services linked to social network accounts that have spread negative or disparaging messages in relation to any person, entity or organization that has or has had a relationship with the Club.

2.- I3 Ventures, provider of the Club, has no link to these accounts and, if any type of relationship is demonstrated, the Club would immediately terminate its contractual relationship and take appropriate legal action in defense of its legitimate interests.

3.- Likewise, FC Barcelona confirms that it has contracted social network monitoring services in order to be aware of both positive and negative messages, of which the Entity is the object.

4.- With the hiring of these services, the Club ensures to protect and preserve its reputation, as well as that of those linked to the Club (sponsors, players, managers, partners, peñistas …), to the extent that the protection This reputation is a fundamental element and an indispensable obligation for those who work for the Entity.

5.- The Club requires the immediate rectification of the information disseminated and reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against those who continue to involve the Club in this type of practice.

The company l3Ventures.sl He has limited himself to issuing a statement on his Twitter in which he claims to be false that he carries these social media channels. "Our responsibility is the tracking and monitoring of all social networks and digital channels for this institution (FC Barcelona), with the scopes referred exclusively to its Reputational Management ".