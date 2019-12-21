Barça dispel all doubts and say goodbye to 2019 with the goal party

Share it:

Barcelona closes 2019 and dispels all doubts planted after the Classic with a win against Alavés (4-1). Goals of Suárez, Messi, Arturo Vidal and Griezmann reconfirmed the leadership to those of Ernesto Valverde.

Barça wanted to close the year forgetting the sensations collected in the Classic. After showing his weakest version before one of the biggest rivals – and chaining two draws – and sharing the lead, Ernesto Valverde left without surprises in his eleven to say goodbye to 2019. Messi, Suárez and Griezmann leading the attack.

Those of Valverde entered the game comfortable: it took 9 minutes for Messi to find the net, but it was annulled due to an antiregulatory position. However, the Messi – Griezmann connection began to work and the Frenchman managed to release the score shortly after. An assist from Suarez found Griezmann in the center of the area and he surpassed Pacheco with a right-handed fit to the post.

The tonic of the first part was very similar: an extremely attacking Barça found the holes of the Basque defender and Messi, Suárez and Griezmann were in charge of besieging the rival goal. However, Arturo Vidal signed the second goal: a pass from Suarez found the Chilean, who finished cross and found the net again. The first half ended with a very defensive Alavés, who failed to shoot Ter Stegen's goal once.

After the changing room pass, Griezmann scored another goal. But the Frenchman was offside and did not get on the scoreboard. In a flash of life from Alavés, Pere Pons marked the first of Alavés after finishing off head. The former Girona found the center of Duarte and surpassed Ter Stegen.

There were doubts about whether the goal was going to rise to the scoreboard: a stomp on Busquets at the beginning of the play put the goal in danger after the VAR squad. Finally, the play was taken for granted and those of Asier Garitano shortened distances.

But when the Alavés was showing its best version looking for the tie, Messi was again Messi. From the "Messi zone", the Argentine's left foot found the squad of Pacheco with a whip from outside the area – Breaking his drought from the last two games.

Unfortunately for Alavés, Suarez did not want to miss the goal party. Melero López punished penalty after consulting with the VAR by a hand of Martin in an action with Suarez. The Uruguayan did not fail the maximum penalty and sentenced Alavés to close 2019 as leaders and dispel any doubts.

End of the match, Barcelona 4, Alavés 1.

93 '



Second part finals, Barcelona 4, Alavés 1.

91 '



Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

91 '



Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90 '



Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

90 '



Foul by Manu García (Alavés).

88 '



Attempt saved. Manu García (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a center to the area.

87 '



Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

87 '



Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

87 '



Joselu (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

85 '



Substitution, Alavés. Oliver Burke replaces Aleix Vidal.

85 '



Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left by direct free kick.

84 '



Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Sergi Roberto.

84 '



Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Pérez replaces Luis Suárez.

83 '



Rodrigo Ely (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

83 '



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

83 '



Foul by Rodrigo Ely (Alavés).

80 '



Corner, Alavés. Corner committed by Frenkie de Jong.

78 '



Substitution, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong replaces Sergio Busquets.

76 '



Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

76 '



Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Martín Aguirregabiria.

74 '



Gooooool! Barcelona 4, Alavés 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) converted the penalty with a right down, next to the left post.

73 '



Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

72 '



VAR Decision: Penalty Barcelona.

71 '



Penalty committed by Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés) with one hand inside the area.

71 '



Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a center to the area.

69 '



Substitution, Alavés. Joselu replaces Mubarak Wakaso.

68 '



Gooooool! Barcelona 3, Alavés 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suarez.

66 '



Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

66 '



Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

65 '



Aleix Vidal (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

65 '



Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

65 '



Foul by Aleix Vidal (Alavés).

63 '



Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

63 '



Aleix Vidal (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

62 '



Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

62 '



Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60 '



Rubén Duarte (Alavés) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix Vidal with a cross.

59 '



Corner, Alavés. Corner committed by Gerard Piqué.

57 '



Corner, Alavés. Corner committed by Marc-André ter Stegen.

57 '



Attempt saved. Aleix Vidal (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

55 '



Gooooool! Barcelona 2, Alavés 1. Pere Pons (Alavés) header from the center of the box is low, along the left post. Assisted by Rubén Duarte with a cross.

54 '



Foul by Carles Aleñá (Barcelona).

54 '



Pere Pons (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

52 '



Substitution, Alavés. Luis Rioja replaces Javier Muñoz.

fifty'



Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

48 '



Offside, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

46 '



Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Ximo Navarro.

Four. Five'



Second part begins Barcelona 2, Alavés 0.

46 '



First Half Final, Barcelona 2, Alavés 0.

44 '



Gooooool! Barcelona 2, Alavés 0. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner next to the left post. Assisted by Luis Suarez.

43 '



Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

43 '



Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés).

41 '



Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

40 '



Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

40 '



Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

40 '



Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

38 '



Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann after a counterattack.

37 '



Corner, Alavés. Corner committed by Samuel Umtiti.

3. 4'



Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Ximo Navarro.

33 '



Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33 '



Foul by Rodrigo Ely (Alavés).

31 '



Hand of Lucas Pérez (Alavés).

29 '



Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Arturo Vidal is caught offside.

28 '



Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

28 '



Ximo Navarro (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

27 '



Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ruben Duarte.

25 '



Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

25 '



Foul by Pere Pons (Alavés).

24 '



Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Arturo Vidal is caught offside.

22 '



Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22 '



Foul by Lucas Pérez (Alavés).

17 '



Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

17 '



Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 '



Gooooool! Barcelona 1, Alavés 0. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suarez.

9 '



Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

6 '



Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Arturo Vidal is caught offside.

3'



Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

3'



Foul by Manu García (Alavés).

two'



Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

two'



Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

two'



Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

two'



Foul by Javier Muñoz (Alavés).

one'



Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

one'



Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises