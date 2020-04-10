Barça considers Rousaud's accusations "serious and infused" and plans to denounce

Share it:

FC Barcelona described on Friday as "serious and unfounded" the accusations of former Vice President Emili Rousaud, in which he assured that in the "Barçagate" case he believes that "someone has reached into the box", therefore, the possibility of filing criminal actions is reserved.

Rousaud, who resigned on Thursday night together with the directors Enric Tombas, Sílvio Elías, Maria Teixidor, Josep Pont and Jordi Calsamiglia, referred in this way to the possibility of using a company (I3 Ventures) to discredit networks social players, former players and members of the Barça environment, without knowledge of the board of directors.

The ex-vice president considers that in this case there has been a surcharge (according to some information the club paid a million euros), although he did not indicate to the president or know if Bartomeu was aware of this matter.

Through a statement, FC Barcelona denies "categorically any action that could be classified as corruption" therefore, "the filing of the corresponding criminal actions is reserved".

"In this sense, the analysis of the monitoring services of social networks is being subject to an extensive independent audit by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), which is still ongoing and therefore without any conclusions, having provided the Club with all the information and means that PWC has been requesting since the beginning of the process, "says the Barça club.

The club justifies the resignations of six directors in the "remodeling of the Board" promoted by President Josep Maria Bartomeu this week, and which will be completed in the coming days.

"This remodeling of the Board of Directors aims to confront with the maximum guarantees the last section of the mandate -concludes on June 30, 2021-, with the aim of implementing the necessary measures to prepare the future of the Club, overcoming the consequences of the health crisis that we are living, and to complete the actions of the program management started in 2010 and the Strategic Plan approved in 2015 ", iIt forms the Barcelona entity.