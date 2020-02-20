Sports

Barça closes the signing of Braithwaite: it will pay the 18 million clause

February 19, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Danish Martin Braithwaite, 28, will be new player of FC Barcelona, as Mundo Deportivo has advanced and has been able to confirm the SER Chain, it will do so over the next three and a half seasons, until 2023.

The Barca club has informed LaLiga that this Thursday it will deposit the 18 million euros which costs the termination clause of the striker from Leganés.

It will be the signing that will finally reach FC Barcelona, ​​in the middle of the scandal over the controversy of social networks, after having played other names such as Ángel (Getafe), Lucas Pérez (Alavés), Roger Martí (Levante) or Loren Morón (Betis) .

Football player he has done the last training this morning under the orders of Javier Aguirre. From Thursday will be available to Quique Setién for Saturday's League match at Camp Nou against Eibar.

