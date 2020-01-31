Barça announces the signing of the Portuguese Trincão for 31 million euros

Share it:

FC Barcelona has announced the signing of the young Portuguese attacker Francisco Trincão (20 years), international under-21, from Sporting de Braga, a team in which he will remain until June 30.

Barcelona disburses in the operation 31 million euros by a player who will sign contract for the next five seasons, from next 1st of July.

🔜 Francisco Trincão

Agreement with the @SCBragaOficial for the transfer of Portuguese.

It will be Barca in July 2020. – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_en) January 31, 2020

The announcement of the arrival of Francisco Trincão comes precisely the next day that Barcelona got rid of one of its strikerss young people with more projection, Carles Pérez, who yesterday Thursday was ceded to Rome, but with mandatory purchase option for 11 million euros.

The career of left-handed Francisco Trincão It started in Portobut now play in the Braga Sporting, with which he debuted in the first team two years ago, in a Cup match.

Trincão, 20, was born on December 29, 1999 in Viana do Castelo (Portugal) and began his career in the lower categories of Vianense and Porto, until he reached the ranks of Sporting de Braga.

In December 2018 he debuted with the first Braga team, in a League Cup match against Vitoria FC, and since then he has continued his progression to settle in the first team.

Trincao has played a total of 29 games with the first Braga team, in which he has scored 3 goals – two in the League and one in the Europa League – and this season is being important in the Portuguese team, with 21 matches in which he has scored three goals and has distributed six assists.

The extreme, left-handed but skilled in both bands, is international U21 are his country and, when he was Under-19, he was proclaimed champion of the European Championship in 2018, of which the top scorer of the tournament (5 goals) and the highest assistant (3).

"You can play in any position of the front, but especially as an extreme, both on the right to the changed leg and on the left wing. It is a fast and very skilled player who has a great technique on his left leg, with a good vision of the game and ease to distribute assists ", highlights the Blaugrana club.