Barbera! Yanet García sends to make exclusive Christmas gift for Andrea Legarreta

A few weeks ago we announced that Yanet García will leave “TODAY” on December 31, and is that among the plans of ‘La Chica del Clima’ is moving to the United States to internationalize his career.

However, a few days after the end of the year, the companions of "TODAY" organized a Christmas exchange between drivers. The Climate Girl had to water Andrea Legarreta something!

Mortified, Yanet shared some Instagram stories where she expressed how worried she was that Legarreta had touched her, and she had no idea what to give her:

"We did the exchange of the program TODAY and I got Andrea Legarreta and she is a beautiful woman who has everything and I said, what am I going to give her, something she loves and then I did not know, I had no idea … ”.

Fortunately, it occurred to Yanet to contact the prestigious designer Verónica Solís and asked for a special creation for Erick Rubín's wife:

"I started thinking and of course, Vero Solis, a designer from Monterrey who has some things, some jackets, some blouses that you fall in love with because they are original and unique."

The weather girl shared with us the beauty of the jacket she gave her coworker.

As expected, Andrea Legarreta was most happy to receive Yanet's gift and did not hesitate to presume the creation of Solis on her Instagram account.

Andrea accompanied the image with this emotional message for Yanet:

Thank you for my spectacular jacket from @josefina_byverosolis I love you @iamyanetgarcia ”.

