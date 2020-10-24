Barbarians: Review of Netflix’s new historical drama

It is not difficult to see the infinite potential in setting a production at the time of the Roman Empire, even more so in a moment like the present one in which historical-themed products have an – almost – guaranteed success. Moreover, such a setting has not always been fully exploited, perhaps only by the famous Rome of HBO. There is space, Netflix he wanted to seize the opportunity and thus was born Barbarians, German TV show with the aim of staging the renowned Battle of Teutoburg, one of the worst defeats ever suffered by the Empire and which essentially put an end to Roman expansionism in Germany.

So Barbari is configured as a purely documentary series? Apparently yes, but the season finale and especially the marketing – a rather cumbersome juxtaposition with Vikings was born that Netflix never wanted to avoid – reveal a much broader project.

Here, however, the paradox arises: if we want to consider it as docuseries, the experiment can be defined as successful in a satisfactory way; if, on the other hand, this first season is only the first act of an epic dedicated to the Germanic tribes, Numerous problems arise. So Barbari is an ambivalent series, made up of lights and many shadows, which we were able to preview and which debuts on the streaming platform today, on October 23rd.

Germany, 9 AD

As anticipated, Barbari takes place entirely in 9 AD and tells – in a naturally fictional way – the events that later resulted in the battle of Teutoburg, in which a coalition of Germanic tribes managed to defeat three legions of the Roman Empire. In particular they follow the exploits of three protagonists, all belonging to the Cherusci tribe: Thusnelda (Jeanne Goursaud), a young woman with a strong warrior spirit and eager for revenge against the Romans; Folkwin (David Schutter), a gifted warrior and childhood friend as well as Thusnelda’s lover; and finally Arminius (Laurence Rupp), son of the leader of the Cherusci but raised by the Empire as a pledge of peace.

The forces in the field and the context become clear from the very first minutes, with the Roman presence increasingly exorbitant and cumbersome even if tolerated despite the growing discontent of the different tribes, unable to unite against a common enemy because they are too engaged in insignificant conflicts between them. It is something that in similar products we often repeat as a mantra, but being able to introduce a context in a natural way and through the script it is a fundamental aspect for any historical series.

And Barbari succeeds perfectly, while taking advantage of a situation that is actually very easy to delineate. This does not detract from the merits of a show that starts off smartly, rapid, immediately showing the drama of the situation and the senseless division of the tribes, gathered in a general council in which in the end nothing is decided as each thinks of strengthening or asserting their own reasons.

It is a brilliant and evocative start, then enhanced by a realization of the environments and costumes of excellent workmanship and in general by an intriguing narrative setting, triumphant in mitigating the usual feeling of dejavù that arises in anyone who has even minimal knowledge of these events. The comparison with Vikings, in the first few bars, no longer seems like a distant utopia but takes on strength, at least until some shortcomings begin to shake production from the ground up.

A traveler between two worlds

The problem is that Barbari intends to be an ambitious Germanic epic and to carry out such a wonderful project, extraordinarily charismatic and magnetic characters are needed. In the Netflix series they are simply not there and the characterization of the protagonists, like that of the secondary cast, opens a chasm of superficiality. All the barbarian characters, from Thusnelda and Folkwin to the various reiks, have a single trait: to be pro or anti Romans. And we perfectly understand that within the narrative context this partition makes sense, but in a dramatic transposition behind this choice then an entire character has to be built. Consequently, even the central role of Thusnelda and Folkwin paradoxically makes little sense, because in essence it would have been the same for the viewer if there had been two other protagonists animated by anti-Roman feelings. There is nothing that pushes you to become attached to them in particular, with the result of having two central roles with the personality of cardboard which however must perform a necessary function in the story.

A consideration that can be implemented in the same way also among the Roman ranks, with a single – and partial – exception found in Arminius, the only character with a real story arc. The young cohort prefect of the Roman army is, without a doubt, the most intriguing and complete personality of Barbari, torn between his Germanic origin and a strongly Latin upbringing.

In Arminio the nostalgia for his past and the unattainable esteem for what Rome is in all its greatness wisely converge; a set of knowledge and experience that for a barbarian are inconceivable. But even on Arminio the show stumbles clumsily, putting his final decision in the hands of chance and not a strong and exquisitely dramatic choice.

The surprises, however, do not end there: just when Barbari seemed to be forced to move towards a mediocre epilogue, the battle of Teutoburg arrives in its majesty. A sensational staging, costumes and masterful face paints, memorable goosebumps comparisons that together create a superb conclusion.

As if it were almost a warning, to testify what this production is capable of. And that’s why Barbari is a mysterious two-faced series, as enigmatic as its sensational shortcomings and monumental when it manages to put each element in the right place. In the hope that a hypothetical second season hangs more in the latter direction.