Barbara Mori appears too pretty and showing off her bikini

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Who decided to make an appearance on social networks after showing only photos of his travels and some friends was actress Barbara Mori, who for many remains one of the most beautiful women in the show.

The famous woman decided to do it in a very sensual way because she did it in a bikini and for another reason because she is celebrating her 42nd birthday, so relatives and friends congratulated her wishing her the best and imploring her to return to the world of soap operas.

"Happy birthday dear Friend! So many years of meeting you and always wishing you beautiful things", "Eternally Rubi, as beautiful as Barbara", "We are all happy to see her happy. Never stop smiling," they wrote to the actress.

Remember that the famous maintains a romantic relationship with Fernando Rovzar who already boasts in social networks because in the past he did not want to be related, since women have always kept their private lives away from the press.

It is worth mentioning that Barbara's son, Sergio Mayer, is in the eye of the hurricane and is constantly fighting with his ex-partner, Natália Subtil, who calls the young man a bad father because he says he does not contribute anything to his daughter's life Well, they have rarely seen each other.

Although the young man already showed his face and denied the actress, he said that he has been in charge of the minor's expenses for a long time.