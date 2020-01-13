 Barbara Gordon / Oracle would appear in the third season of Titans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The other day it was said that Roy Harper would appear in the third season of "Titans" and now the news jumps that Barbara Gordon, in her identity as Oracle, will also reach that new season of the series.

It seems that the series directly skips the stage as Batgirl of the character and we will see it already attached to the wheelchair in which he left the Joker in the comic "Batman: The Murderous Prank". In addition, in the series we would also see it as the Gotham Police Department Curator after the death of his late father, James Gordon. Already they are casting for character and they say they hope to find actresses who use wheelchairs for paper.

The third season of Titans would begin shooting on March 30, although there are still not many details about the series. Yes it has been commented that Blackfire will have a more prominent role in the season that will be released in DC Universe in autumn.

Via information | Discussing Film