Barbara de Regil thrills her followers with her buttock routine

The actress Barbara de Regil, protagonist of the series Rosario Tijeras, moved her followers on social networks after posting some videos where she appears showing her exercise routines to keep her buttocks in the best way, but something undoubtedly diverted the look of Your fans

Despite Barbara's good intentions to show her followers the routine with which she maintains an incredible and enviable butt, Internet users focused more on the great rear attribute of the famous, because she used very tight sports leggings that stole her eyes from anyone

This publication of the fitness model reached almost 200 thousand reactions and hundreds of comments where they flatter his marked and worked body, as well as his great discipline at the time of training, which has taught his daughter Mar, who at 15 years trains with her mother and follow all her routines, as well as her healthy food diets.

Undoubtedly, Barbara de Regil is considered one of the most beautiful and best physically worked athletic women in the middle of the show, in addition to placing herself as the favorite youth actress of the series "Rosario Tijeras", which is currently found on Netflix.

Constantly, the actress shares through her social networks all kinds of exercise routines, also gives advice to her followers about exercise and the way to follow a good healthy diet, in addition to starting with a project, where she teaches throughout Mexico to motivate people who need it.

In recent issues, De Regil was in everyone's mouth after trying to meet the Dolly Parton Challenge, a challenge where they placed four images of how they would look on different social networks such as LikeIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, however, Internet users did not take very well this challenge on their part and they made fun of him because he didn't know how to fulfill it in the right way.