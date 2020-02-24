Bárbara de Regil! Thalía goes against ladies "comelonas y fodongas"

Share it:

Thalia is one of the most recognized and beloved Mexicans internationally, so they caused controversy some statements that assimilated her to… Barbara de Regil!

And it is that a few months ago, De Regil said that to maintain a healthy body, we must avoid eating fried foods such as tacos.

Now that Thanksgiving has just passed, Thalia abused the food, so, through her Instagram account, she revealed that she is very applied by exercising:

Here taking out the turkey, the pays, the mashed potatoes and everything that accumulated in the body. In this gym I am the only woman. Fondongas, get up, move, don't let the fat accumulate, move the body now ”[sic].

Of course, the message of the interpreter of "Love to the Mexican" was to make their users aware of exercising to be healthy:

"It is good to exercise for the body but it is better to exercise the mind" [sic].

And since Thalia is so disciplined with her lifestyle, that gives her the opportunity to enjoy delicious snacks such as churros, cakes and food of all kinds.

So much that Thalia has no qualms about sharing in her Instagram stories all the delicious foods she consumes daily.

With information from La Verdad Noticias

