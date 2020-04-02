Barbara de Regil teaches how to exercise with household objects

Share it:

Bárbara de Regil has been one of the artists who has kept in touch with her followers through social networks, where she constantly offers live classes and seeks to motivate the public to exercise at home.

This time it was not so different for the actress, since she shared on her Instagram account a series of videos with the intention of motivating her followers to exercise with all kinds of objects that a person commonly has at home.

A great book, a bucket of water, a soft drink and a great desire to work on your body is enough to keep you entertained and stay in shape during this quarantine.

I leave this routine with ♥ ️ You do not need more than a heavy book, bucket with water etc … The excuses are for those who do not want …. YOU CAN‼ ️ ", shares the motivation of the actress in the publication.

In the same way, Barbara invites her followers not to miss her live classes through Instagram from Monday to Saturday at 11 am, an initiative that has been the sensation lately on social networks.

Recently, different artists have joined De Regil's routines, but not just to exercise, but to make their own followers laugh with funny videos.

Such is the case of José Eduardo and Aislinn Derbez, who joked with the motivational videos of the protagonist of the TV series Rosario Tijeras and managed to entertain their respective followers for a while.

During this quarantine, Barbara de Regil has taken the opportunity to share various methods, tips and help to stay in shape on her official Instagram account. He constantly posts his exercise routines and even the diets he has, teaching his fans to follow his example.