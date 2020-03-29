Barbara de Regil talks about the controversy of her daughter Mar

Share it:

Recently, Mar, daughter of Bárbara de Regil, received strong criticism when sharing a video in the application of the moment, TikTok, where together with her friends she listed in mockery "the things that the nacos do".

Internet users when locating the video and the 16-year-old girl began to classify this action as one of lousy taste, since young people from the upper-middle class assured that certain things were from naca people.

The criticism varied among Internet users, who highlighted that Mar's comments demonstrate the little education she has received from her parents, in this case, Bárbara de Regil, since she is the one who has taken care of the minor all her life.

On several occasions, Barbara de Regil has made classist and extremely outrageous comments, the truth is that I am not surprised at all that her daughter is just as cretinous as she is, "denounces one of the comments.

This, of course, caused the actress to receive hundreds of comments on the subject on their social networks and in the live sessions she has made during the quarantine through social networks, and it seems that the question did not entirely please her, as she she was noticeably upset.

Nothing, it's a bad joke, they asked him to do it and he did it. I already talked to her and told her that this is not done because it can be misinterpreted and especially because she did not do it that way, "said De Regil on the subject.







