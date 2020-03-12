TV Shows

Barbara de Regil reveals why her abdomen does not look like the photos

March 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Bárbara de Regil has been widely criticized on social networks and when she appears as a guest in a program, she lets herself be seen wearing clothes that expose her abdomen with envy, but Internet users tell her that she does not look like the one she presumes in her photos. .

After these hints the woman decided to answer all her detractors and she did it through a video where she explains how she makes her "squares" look on her abdomen without the need for photoshop.

"Because the photos I take and upload always come out or are 'perfect'. Well, I wanted to take a video with different postures so that they could see the difference …. The photos I take were taken literally POSING," he says at the beginning of the text where He is seen doing various poses.

Meanwhile, his faithful did not sit idly by as they told him that there is no need for explanations in said video, which reached more than 800,000 reproductions.

"I had never bothered to comment on anything, but this really lifts my spirits," "We all press our pansita when we want to show off a flat abdomen," they wrote to Barbara de Regil.

It is worth mentioning that the interpreter of Rosario tijeras has always been in the eye of the hurricane for her statements on social networks, since they consider that she gives false nutrition advice although she has always said that she is not a professionally prepared person to give them because they are only some tips .

.

