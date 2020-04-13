Barbara de Regil mocks those who think she is muscular

Share it:

Bárbara de Regil made it clear that her body is not as many think and that on more than one occasion they have dedicated memes where they make her look like a muscular woman, because as everyone knows she loves exercise.

But apparently she doesn't agree with that kind of flattery. because it makes them see that her body could not have these proportions, since she is a very small woman and that she also weighs very little, making it clear that she does not look that way.

Hahahahahahahaha this type of meme really catches my attention … especially when I weigh 55k and I am 1.65, Barbara wrote on her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, her loyal fans let her know that they don't think that about her, since she is beautiful, so they asked her to focus on other issues and forget about the attacks to which she has been exposed lately.

Hahahahahahahaha this type of meme attracts a lot of attention … especially when I weigh 55 k and measure 1.65 https://t.co/y9tZoxw167 – Bárbara de Regil (@barbaraderegil)

"There is no envy of the good or the bad, just envy", "You are beautiful you are my dream of a woman greetings blessings take care of yourself", "I love you and I love the way you try to take memes", they wrote to Barbara .

Recall that this quarantine has made Barbara very popular as she has focused on motivating her fans to exercise.

