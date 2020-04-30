Barbara de Regil has a sister much more beautiful than her

Share it:

Michelle de Regil is breaking social networks, but many wonder who is the beautiful young woman who made everyone shake with her photos, it is the sister of Barbara de Regil.

Michelle, contrary to her sister, is an influencer in social networks where she has left more than one with her mouth open with her tremendous beauty as well as great humility.

He has more than 200 thousand followers on his Instagram account and the comments range from his resemblance to Barbara to praise for the good figure that he charges, since it is not a secret that the entire family of the actress likes to be in shape.

"Very similar to the beautiful @barbaraderegil", "They are twins @barbaraderegi", "I just found the twin of Barbara", netizens write because of the tremendous resemblance that Michelle has with her sister.

As if that were not enough, what caught the most attention is the perfect relationship that the two women reflect, also Michelle makes it clear that she is a very consenting aunt, since she boasts at all times to her niece, who dedicates beautiful messages to her every time they are together.

Recall that since the quarantine Barbara has given a lot to talk about for her workouts at home in addition to how she takes care of her diet, and it is not a surprise that the famous woman takes too much care to look spectacular.

