Barbara de Regil gives her husband Fernando's engagement ring

Although we are used to seeing the man kneel down to ask his beloved to marry, this time the beautiful actress Barbara de Regil decided to reverse the roles. In her social networks, she shared that at the end of one of her fitness classes she called her husband Fernando Schoenwald on stage to give her the engagement ring.

It is worth mentioning that the protagonist of "Rosario Tijeras" and Fernando Schoenwald were married by the civilian in March 2017. Before all the assistants to her class that took place in León, Guanajuato, the actress got on her knees and asked her to marry To his beloved. "January 28 ♥ ️ we have a surprise, me and man of my life, eye, remember that Fer and I are already married (this happened at the end of the motivational cardio class)".

According to the publication of Barbara de Regil, her religious wedding will take place next Tuesday, January 28.

It was Marco Antonio Regil, cousin of the actress, who made her cupid. In his social networks he told a while ago. "I saw them and they are so similar that I thought, 'I have to introduce them'; we arrived at dinner, they began to laugh and joke as if they had known each other for a lifetime and when she got up to the bathroom, before the food came to the table, he saw me in the eye and said, 'I got married'. "

I laughed because I had minutes to meet her and he repeated opening my eyes more so that it would be clear to me, 'seriously, I married your cousin'.

"Three years later here in we are in the photo of his civil wedding and in April we will celebrate his wedding for the church. Congratulations Barbara and Fernando, they are an inspiration of love and success for me, I love them. Atte. Your cupid," he said in that occasion Marco Antonio Regil.