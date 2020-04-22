Barbara de Regil disables comments after teasing and attacks

Share it:

Barbara de Regil once again used one of her lives on Instagram to put all her followers to exercise, but she deactivated the comments because she receives all kinds of negative comments and is that as everyone knows she has been victims of even memes.

It turns out that Bárbara de Regil, who has spent years dedicating herself to a more fitness life, decided to focus on giving tips to her fans so that they can carry out exercise routines from home, but many have found it funny because of what has been questioned.

Recall when Twitter became a battleground when Regil said fried tacos was the worst thing a young man could eat so he was attacked by haters, but she was not silent and immediately defended herself.

Another scandal was when some nutritionists came across his account and let him know that the nutrition recipes he gave for nothing were healthy and even that he was lying in their descriptions, so he once again defended himself.

Another problem occurred when her daughter made a certain comment where she labeled as nacos the people who paid with coins, which sparked one more war between Internet users with the actress.

