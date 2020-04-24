Barbara de Regil becomes mother-in-law of a handsome boy

Share it:

There is no doubt that Barbara de Regil is fascinated by the idea of ​​being a mother-in-law, and it is that her daughter Mar de Regil apparently already has a boyfriend, because a video of the young woman giving tremendous kisses with a boy named Juan Pablo circulates on social networks, with whom she looks very much in love.

In the video, you can see the daughter of the actress, very smiling and distilling love to top it off, a background music made the atmosphere much more romantic, making it clear that their relationship is going from strength to strength, so the boy can already win the confidence of Barbara who has not said anything about it.

The "forever" are cowards who need to promise futures. Without knowing how to keep present. I love you. One and we are missing @marderegil__, wrote the boy in the video.

So far the video has more than 200 thousand reproductions and various comments of all kinds where they congratulate them.

Recall that Mar, like her mother, enjoys tremendous popularity on social networks due to the beauty she carries and is that although the young woman is not involved in the media, like Barbara, she is very famous for how her relationship with her is and they seem sisters.

