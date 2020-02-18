Barbara de Regil apologizes for calling haters obese: "I was very toxic"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a few days ago the actress Barbara de Regil lashed out at those who criticize her by calling them "toxic, obese people, who never exercised and did not have a loving mom to take care of them," the actress apologizes for her statements.

Upon arrival at the airport, De Regil said he never wanted to attack anyone, but that the criticism is only for toxic people:

"I don't mean people who criticize me as obese because no, my joke mom told me," So what, I'm hater? "Obviously not."

The actress even recognized that a while ago she was a slightly toxic person:

I believe that the people who criticize are only people who have the time to do it and I don't have it. Physically it has nothing to do with me because seven years ago I think it was a bit toxic and clear, we are all changing. ”

Regarding the controversy that arose with Aleida Núñez after the latter launched a contest among celebrities to see who has a natural rearguard, Barbara says she supports women:

“I always support women. I had a mistake and made a mistake in saying rudeness, I think the same, I think we don't have to unmask anyone, everyone's life but I'm not going to get into more rolls. ”

This after Barbara attacked Aleida, who recently released her jeans line:

"I think not mam * Aleida Núñez, that everyone does what they want with their body, it seems very bad that you want to unmask another, when we all know who is operated and who is not."

However, now Barbara even joked and said that she would gladly wear the jeans that Aleida Núñez just launched:

Ah, I'm happy to wear them, I'm sure they're going to make some really good bubbles. ”

You may also be interested: "Do not kill yourself, I am very good": They criticize Barbara de Regil for advising on suicide in a bathing suit