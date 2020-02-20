Barbara Coppel once again boasts how her children have grown

Share it:

There is no doubt that Bárbara Coppel's family is very similar to a fairy tale, starting with her three children, who are a sensation in social networks due to the beauty that they are loaded.

Amaïa, Bastien and Kilian are the three heirs of the Hank-Coppel, who presume the children every time they can on Instagram and it is that the fans of the socialite ask him at every moment to upload photos of their offspring.

And is that Barbara never loses the opportunity to portray children when they go on vacation or simply when they enjoy the comfort of their home, but it is the beautiful eyes of the children that have conquered Internet users.

"Amaïa equals her mother, Bastien equals her father and Kilian is a combination of the two! What beauties the 3 die of love", "Those three dolls are a richness. May God bless you always," they write to Barbara for Your little ones.

It should be mentioned that Barbara was very deep into the entertainment world a couple of years ago, but after meeting the love of her life and starting a family, she decided to focus on them.