Barbara Coppel is pleasantly surprised by her family

April 16, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Seville, Spain.- The crude and complicated days experienced in the world due to the health contingency situation due to the Covid-19 coronavirus have restricted a large part of the population to their homes as a preventive measure, however, this has not She prevented Hank's socialite, former model and influencer from Mazatla Barbara Coppel from being pleasantly surprised by her family with warm and splendid displays of love in honor of her 42nd birthday.

Love love and more love. The beautiful Sinaloa woman, who along with her husband, Alejandro Hank Amaya, and her little Amaia, Bastien and Kilian, is sheltered in a private Spanish hacienda, did not expect a spectacular celebration like the ones she usually has, given the current quarantine circumstances. However, she was greatly surprised with significant details and the great love she received.
On April 14, the first to give her a sweet bath were her three offspring and her beloved, upon receiving her at the exit of the room with huge hugs, kisses and interpreting Happy birthday, while Alejandro coordinated tender dance steps with the little ones.

Later, her friend Roberta Lobeira, Mexican plastic artist, creator of part of the art in the series La casa de las flores, and her son Oliver, along with those who have been sheltered in these times of quarantine, joined the celebration, which it took place in a space decorated with golden balloons, colored confetti, and signs in honor of the celebrated woman.

From there, Barbara blew out the candles on a delicious ferrero chocolate cake and took family souvenir photos. She could not miss the moment to open the gifts, among which she highlighted, in one of the videos that the celebrated woman posted yesterday on her Instagram account, a bottle of champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose, limited edition of tiger, which was presented to her for her friend.
Finally, those present enjoyed a splendid walk around the estate.

.

