Barbara Coppel and the reason she walked away from Montserrat Oliver

One of the most famous friendships in the artistic world was undoubtedly that of Barbara Coppel with Montserrat Oliver and that both women were part of the Las Lagartonas group, made up of Roxana Castellanos, Kate del Castillo, Yolanda Andrade and Fabiola Campomanes, but of Overnight both women cut off the relationship.

But many wonder the reason why the businesswoman decided to get away from that group and apparently the socialite also had a very powerful reason, and it was to be part of her own family next to her now husband Alejandro Amaya.

And it is that contrary to his exams except Fabiola Campomanes, Barbara wanted to discover another facet in her life and was to become a mother reason why her best friend moved away from Montserrat Oliver, with which she traveled to several parts of the world in addition of planning the best parties among themselves.

Recall that at first it was said that Montserrat Oliver had a loving relationship Barbara, but nothing was confirmed or denied, although the driver left the closet a while ago and said that her ex-partner moved away from her to lead a heterosexual life, immediately Users mentioned the name of the businesswoman.

As if that were not enough, the so-called Las Lagartonas group is not quite right because as some know, Yolanda Andrade decided to end her friendship with Kate del Castillo due to the scandal where she was linked to drug trafficker Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, while Fabiola and Roxana have Some without talking.