 Barbara and Maxwell caught in images of Wonder Woman 1984

April 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Empire Magazine

While a few days ago the Empire magazine showed new images of Wonder Woman 1984, today a new image is launched from its website. Although the magazine is launched tomorrow, this does not mean that we are deprived of several advances as it has been doing for several days, and perhaps hinting in some way that there could be other revelations.

In the image that heads the article, you can see Diana's first confrontation with Barbara Ann Minerva, who has not yet shown her transformation into Cheetah, although she shows that the doctor already knows her powers and assimilates her new identity. Also, the image fits alongside those that were released in the trailer where Diana, along with Steve, are confronted by various guards at the White House.

This is not the only thing that comes to us from the film, because although it will not be until tomorrow when the magazine is launched, some images of its interior are already being filtered, such as the three that we bring you below, at the moment only available at low quality . In it we can see that Maxwell Lord is also caught by Diana's Lasso, and two planes of Diana and Barbara.

READ:   Absolute Slaughter, no. 3

Directed by Patty Jenkins based on a script she co-wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright star in the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 It will premiere on August 14, 2020 in theaters in the United States.

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) image by Empire magazine

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) image by Empire magazine

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) image by Empire magazine

Via information | Empire

