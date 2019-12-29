Barack Obama's favorite movies and series in 2019

Share it:

We all have our lists of the best of the year, but the one we didn't expect to be commenting on this weekend was that of Barack Obama. The former president of the United States has wanted to share in his social networks his list of the best films and series (which, he says, believes "they are as powerful as the movies") among the premieres in 2019. And their choices, like those of last year, have not left anyone indifferent.

Among them are documentaries such as 'Amazing Grace', an exciting chronicle of a concert of Aretha Franklin, or 'Apollo 11', a special jury prize at the Sundance Festival for its amazing unpublished material about the arrival on the Moon in 1969. Nor are there great American directors like Martin Scorsese ('The Irish'), consolidated as Joanna Hogg ('The Souvenir'), Noah Baumbach ('Story of a marriage') or Greta Gerwig ('Little Women') and other more debutantes like Olivia Wilde ('Super nerds'), Joe Talbot ('The last black man in San Francisco') or Lulu Wang ('The Farewell'). But let's not think that Obama has been too patriotic on his list, where the South Korean 'Parasites', the Colombian' Summer birds', the Chinese 'Ash is the purest white', the Senegalese 'Atlantique' or the German 'live together. In transit'. As expected, he has also included the documentary he has produced with his wife Michelle Obama for Netflix, 'American factory', a look at business globalization and the clash of cultures on American soil.

Although it seems that Obama is doing more movies, he has not been able to resist recommending some seréfilos titles that are also part of our best of the year lists. The most fun of his selected is undoubtedly 'Fleabag', the series of Phoebe Waller-Bridge that swept through the last edition of the Emmy and in whose first episode he shows us the protagonist masturbating with a speech by Obama himself on YouTube. No one can accuse you of a lack of sense of humor! He completes his television bets with the heartbreaking 'Creedme', about a Pulitzer winning investigation into a serial rapist who reflects on the injustices suffered by abused women, and the complex 'Watchmen', the "sequel" brand Damon Lindelof from the famous graphic novel of Alan Moore.