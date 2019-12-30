Barack Obama shares his favorite movies and series in 2019

Share it:

Barack Obama, who was the first black president of the United States, has shared this Christmas the list of his films and favorite series of 2019 on their social networks and, as a curiosity, we bring them here in case any of your recommendations catches your attention.

American factory

Amazing grace

Apollo 11

Ash is the purest white

Atlantics

Summer birds

Booksmart

Diane

The Farewell

Le Mans 66 '

the Irish

Seeking justice

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Little Women

Story of a marriage

Parasite

The souvenir

In transit

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Along with the list of films he also shared a few series that have marked him. Specifically we have the second season of the comedy Fleabag, the premiere of Watchmen and Creedme.