Entertainment

Barack Obama shares his favorite movies and series in 2019

December 30, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Barack Obama, who was the first black president of the United States, has shared this Christmas the list of his films and favorite series of 2019 on their social networks and, as a curiosity, we bring them here in case any of your recommendations catches your attention.

Only One Person Is Seeing Game of Thrones: Season 6 Early

  • American factory
  • Amazing grace
  • Apollo 11
  • Ash is the purest white
  • Atlantics
  • Summer birds
  • Booksmart
  • Diane
  • The Farewell
  • Le Mans 66 '
  • the Irish
  • Seeking justice
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Little Women
  • Story of a marriage
  • Parasite
  • The souvenir
  • In transit

Along with the list of films he also shared a few series that have marked him. Specifically we have the second season of the comedy Fleabag, the premiere of Watchmen and Creedme.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.