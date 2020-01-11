Bandai Namco launches discounts on Dragon Ball games and DLC for Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Although Nintendo Switch players won't be able to play Dragon Ball Z Kakarot due in a few days, they can still console themselves with a promotion launched by Bandai Namco Entertainment on the games in the series available on the hybrid console.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2to begin with, it is offered at 29.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros. In addition to the actual title, there are also many DLCs on sale, including Super Packs 1, 2, 3 and 4, Extra Packs 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Ultra Pack 1, with prices ranging from 3.99 euros to 4.99 euros. TO Dragon Ball FighterZ no discount has been applied, but additional characters can be purchased for only € 2.49 each. Finally, we report Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission at 39.99 euros, instead of 59.99 euros. The respective Anime Music Packs were also discounted for all games at € 7.49.

The Dragon Ball games on Nintendo Switch will continue until January 25th. For more details, you are welcome to visit the Nintendo eShop. We take this opportunity to report to those who also own PS4 that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ are on sale on the PlayStation Store as part of the January Sale, respectively at 9.99 euros and 17.49 euros.