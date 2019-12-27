Bandai Namco has considered remastering of Xenosaga

Share it:

In its day it was a kind of spiritual sequel to Xenogears. And in the future it became the legacy of the new Xenoblade. However, the present of the Xenosaga saga is nonexistent. And it is something that could have been different, judging by the words of Bandai Namco through one of his most respected managers: Katsuhiro Harada.

According to Tekken's father, his company has been considering one or several remasters of the Xenosaga saga in the past. However, it also ensures that after an intense market study, it ended up being discarded. In addition, Harada's message does not seem very optimistic for the future.

The information has come after Harada himself published it on his official Twitter account, responding to a fan who was interested in the return of the franchise. Although the most curious of all is the way in which the creative Bandai Namco has been involved in the subject he has created, even regretting that it was not possible and even ensuring that he has spoken several times with the Monolith team.

This actually progressed to the remaster's plan, but failed in a profitable market analysis.

Sorry guys, This plan will be difficult to resurface … https://t.co/0CRJJDPl5Z – Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) December 26, 2019

Somehow, Harada could be trying to probe the market to see if it has changed since then. We can even say that a key moment could be found in the next – and near – year 2020. Time when the Xenoblade saga will return to the fore. And good sales could be a little push.

In any case, remember that the Xenosaga saga, which premiered on PS2, was originally conceived as a six-episode epic. The argument that was wanted to be told was very dense, but it was finally launched as a trilogy. His sales and criticism were not very high, but it is considered a saga of worship even today.

