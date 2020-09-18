Bandai Namco has acquired Reflector Entertainment, the studio of Unknown 9

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe announced that it has purchased Canadian studio Reflector Entertainment, currently working on Unknown 9 Awakening. The maneuver is part of a strategy that wants the Japanese publisher to produce 50% of its content outside the Asian country.

Arnaud Muller, COO di Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, expressed great satisfaction with this acquisition and welcomed Reflector Entertainment into the great Bandai Namco family, confident that this will be just the beginning of a long and rewarding journey.

“Designing and developing the content we will publish and distribute is the foundation of our strategy. Reflector Entertainment’s creative vision and development capability will support BNEE in creating breathtaking experiences over the years. We look forward to working with such a skilled team and welcoming them into the BNEE family.“

The franchise Unknown 9, developed by Reflector Entertainment and its 120 employees (including industry veterans who have worked on some of the best AAA video games produced in Canada) was revealed to the public with the release of the first book in a trilogy of novels written by bestselling author Layton Green, several podcast episodes, comic series and most recently the video game Unknown 9 Awakening.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Upon completion of this acquisition, Alexandre Amancio will become Chief Creative Officer of Reflector Entertainment and will work alongside Hervé Hoerdt, BNEE’s Vice President of Content, Marketing and Digital, who will manage the transition as CEO.