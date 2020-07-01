Bandai Namco announces the Play Anime Live event in July

Share it:

Bandai Namco Games America announced Play Anime Live, a showcase dedicated to news on games (presumably themed anime and manga, at least judging by the name of the event) coming soon on PC, console and mobile.

The broadcast will air on July 23 at 01:00 in the morning now Italian, the publisher promises interviews with developers, new trailers, announcements, gameplay and much more. The lineup has not been revealed but in all likelihood we will see revolutions focused on anime games and there are no licensed products from Bandai Namco, we can expect news for brands such as Dragon Ball, Naruto Shippuden, One Piece, Saint Seiya, Jojo and maybe even for Jump Force.

At the moment it is difficult to know more, who knows that Bandai Namco cannot take advantage of this opportunity to announce a new video game of Dragon Ball, perhaps the long-awaited Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 or the rumored Dragon Ball FighterZ, even if at the moment they are only hypotheses without confirmation.

We will certainly know more at the end of the month, when Bandai Namco will broadcast his show Play Anime Live, visible on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube.