Bandai announces Tamagotchis from Neon Genesis Evangelion

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is true that the version of Neon Genesis Evangelion that came to Netflix last year is not perfect. It came with cutbacks and certain changes that angered fans. However, this Japanese animation series remains one of the most beloved in history for many reasons. And most importantly, it marked the childhood of many children around the world.

Something that it has in common with another product that we are talking about in this article: Bandai Tamagotchis. That apparatus that allowed us to care for a being that required continuous attention and which could evolve into a higher species … or die from boredom or lack of food. What would happen if we united both concepts? Basically, a new Tamagotchi model would be born, which is what Bandai has announced in collaboration with the anime series. Name? Evatchi (from Evangelion and Tamagotchi).

To start, from Endadget they report that they will be available in three colors: purple, blue and red. Colors that are not casual in the saga since they are the colors of the EVA-01, EVA-00 and EVA-02. Indeed, the "mechas" of Shinji Ikari, Rey Ayanami and Asula Langley Sohryu. At the moment they will only be available in Japan, but we cannot rule out that they end up being launched in other markets.

Its initial price will be 2,530 yen (about 21 euros at the exchange right now) and will go on sale on June 13, 2020. On the other hand, regardless of color, each Evatchi will allow to care, evolve and maintain a creature. Or in the case at hand: angels. And there will be a total of 20 angels to discover. They will begin by showing themselves in the form of a fetus and will gradually evolve.

Finally, and judging from the description of the products, it seems that they will also allow us to enjoy various skill mini-games. And they could all be related to Evangelion in one way or another. For example, a minigame is mentioned that consists of dodging the Spear of Longinus.

What did you think of the idea? Would you like them to also reach the West? Send us your comments here or on social media.